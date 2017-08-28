Photos: Back to School in Connecticut 2017

Cool outfits for day one of 1st grade at Cook Hill Elementary in Wallingford (WTNH / Report-It / Serlyn Avila)

Looking sharp before their first day of school is Nicandro heading to 2nd grade and Enzo heading to Kindergarten (WTNH / Report-It / Isabel Romero)

Trevon is all smiles after a great first day of school! (Photo: Latoya G./Report-It)

Orlando is excited to start Kindergarten in Branford (WTNH / Report-It / Irma)

Ianiyah Diaz from New Haven is excited for her Freshmen year at Sacred Heart Academy. (WTNH / Report-It / mariamoore)

Granddaughter's first day of school (WTNH / Report-It / Bob Lyons)

JaCyi and Justice -Lynn on her first day of kindergarten. He's telling her they will see each other for lunch and that she's safe with her teacher because they keep the doors locked. (WTNH / Report-It / Dana Beasley)

Lysella is excited for the first day of 1st grade in New Haven! (WTNH / Report-It / Lysella)

This guy is heading back to school on his 7th birthday! (Photo: Keneisha W./Report-It)

You're never too old for a first day of school picture! Students moved into Albertus Magnus College this weekend. (Photo: Report-It)

Sophia is ready for the third grade! (Photo: Adrienne/Report-It)

This 7th grader is ready to start a new year in New Haven. (WTNH / Report-It / DeAndres

These two siblings are all smiles as they head back to classes! (Photo: Mercedes/Report-It)

David is ready for 5th grade, while Chritopher starts 4th grade at Mead School in Ansonia (WTNH / Report-It / Halls06)

Izaiah can barely contain his excitement as he heads back to school! (Photo: Maria Diaz/Report-It)

Matthew's grandma wants to wish him a great school year! Matthew started first grade this year. (WTNH / Report-It/ Sandy Dufresne)

Mal'achi is excited for his first day of kindergarten! (Photo: @jmpbryant/Report-It)

Mark is all smiles heading into his freshman year! (Photo Courtesy: Melanie/Report-It)

Everyone's looking sharp for the first day of 8th grade! (Photo: Noelle N./Report-It)

This guy is ready for the 6th grade! (Photo: Tanya/Report-It)

Trevon had a great first day! (Photo: Vernell A./Report-It)

Ralquel is ready for her first day of her junior year at the Achievement First Amistad Academy High School in New Haven. (WTNH / Report-It / Tanya Brooks-Draughn)

Ariannys and JohnMikel are ready for their first day! (Photo: Report/It/Jhrivera07)

Emily and Tyriq are ready for a great year of middle school! (Photo: Eugenia R./Report-It)

David is ready to go start 7th grade in Beacon Falls (WTNH / Report-It / Gennifer Negron)

Jayden is all smiles to start Kindergarten, while Tayla is rocking her outfit to start 1st grade (WTNH / Report-It / Kelly Blueeyes)

Kayla is excited to start 3rd grade at Prendergast School in Ansonia (WTNH / Report-It / Karyn Shea)

Nicholas and Anthony have big smiles as they start 3rd and 8th grade in East Haven (WTNH / Report-It / Raeann Rignoli)

Nicky is ready to start 5th grade (WTNH / Report-It )

Starting the 4th grade at Israel Putnam school in Meriden (WTNH / Report-It / CM Rosario)

Ange starting Kindergarten in West Haven (WTNH / Report-It )

Tianna and Justice starting school in Ansonia (WTNH / Report-It / Tiffany Wheaton)