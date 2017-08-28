Police ID man shot in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) — Police have released the name of the man struck by a bullet fired from another vehicle in Connecticut last week.

Police say 29-year-old Jerrod Steele was driving in Ledyard last Tuesday when he was shot in the abdomen. His two passengers, cousins in their 20s, were not hurt.

Steele continued driving to a gas station in Preston where one of his passengers called 911. Emergency personnel met him at the gas station and took him to the hospital.

The Day of New London says Steele has served prison time for several incidents.

State police and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal police are assisting with the investigation.

