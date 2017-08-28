Police: Men burglarize 2 Tolland houses while residents were home

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– Two men were arrested on burglary and home invasion charges after allegedly breaking into two separate houses in Tolland, while the residents were home on Sunday morning.

State Police say at around 8:18 a.m., troopers responded to 827 Old Stafford Road for the report of a disturbance. During the investigation, troopers learned that 24-year-old Zachary Jurewicz, of Vernon, and 26-year-old Eric Rawson, of Manchester, had forced their way into the home while it was occupied by the homeowner and his juvenile daughter.

Jurewicz and Rawson then stole several items from the home, including a baseball bat, which they then used to strike items on the property.

Troopers say while they were investigating this, they learned of a separate incident involving the two men that took place on 25 Fernwood Road at 10 a.m. The homeowner of that house called police after hearing voices inside her home. The woman told troopers that when she exited her room, she saw Jurewicz and Rawson in her house. The victim said that one of them was also armed with a baseball bat.

Police say the victim and the suspects had a verbal exchange, before the men fled the home with a stolen purse, laptop, alcohol and the top portion of the homeowner’s wedding cake that was in the freezer.

The two men ran into the woods before they were located by a State Police K9 and an Ellington officer assisting in the search.

Jurewicz and Rawson were charged with home invasion, burglary, larceny, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to a child, criminal mischief and breach of peace in the two incidents. Both men were held on a $100,000 bond.