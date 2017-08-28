Preparing for Connecticut’s next hurricane

By Published: Updated:
Cars drive through flooded streets in Lake Charles, La., as the city is receiving heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The storm came ashore on the Texas Gulf Coast as a category four hurricane. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Texas continues to be slammed with torrential rains and historic flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. Here at home, a serene and peaceful day like Monday makes it hard sometimes to remember scenes of devastation from just a few short years ago.

We, as human beings, think that the unthinkable can’t happen until it actually does. Sadly, here in Connecticut, we learned that during Irene and then again during Sandy.

Related Content: Six year anniversary of Hurricane Irene remembered

Now both of these storms struck the Connecticut coastline as a Category 1 or less storm, but what happens if a Category 2 or 3 storm comes? Are you ready? Here are some ways you can prepare.

Before the weather gets rough, and before the start of any new season, prepare your house and your family for stormy weather.

Fire Chief Matthew Marcarelli of East Haven said, “We suggest that you have a plan to either relocate to a relative’s house ahead of a storm or ahead of an event which would allow them to seek refuge in a safer area.”

Related Content: Help Harvey victims in Texas by donating to the American Red Cross

After you’ve got a plan, get a kit. It’ll contain things like batteries, water, food and medication for at least three days.

Finally, and most importantly, head the warnings.

When emergency preparedness folks make a determination on a mandatory evacuation, they’re serious about it.

“So, if you are told to evacuate, don’t risk your life or those of the first responders and get out before a storm comes,” noted Marcarelli.

Sadly, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when the next big one comes…So, will you be ready?

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s