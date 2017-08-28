Preparing for Connecticut’s next hurricane

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Texas continues to be slammed with torrential rains and historic flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. Here at home, a serene and peaceful day like Monday makes it hard sometimes to remember scenes of devastation from just a few short years ago.

We, as human beings, think that the unthinkable can’t happen until it actually does. Sadly, here in Connecticut, we learned that during Irene and then again during Sandy.

Now both of these storms struck the Connecticut coastline as a Category 1 or less storm, but what happens if a Category 2 or 3 storm comes? Are you ready? Here are some ways you can prepare.

Before the weather gets rough, and before the start of any new season, prepare your house and your family for stormy weather.

Fire Chief Matthew Marcarelli of East Haven said, “We suggest that you have a plan to either relocate to a relative’s house ahead of a storm or ahead of an event which would allow them to seek refuge in a safer area.”

After you’ve got a plan, get a kit. It’ll contain things like batteries, water, food and medication for at least three days.

Finally, and most importantly, head the warnings.

When emergency preparedness folks make a determination on a mandatory evacuation, they’re serious about it.

“So, if you are told to evacuate, don’t risk your life or those of the first responders and get out before a storm comes,” noted Marcarelli.

Sadly, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when the next big one comes…So, will you be ready?