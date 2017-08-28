Religious leaders hold rally to mark anniversary of ‘March on Washington’

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — Monday marks the 54th anniversary of the “March on Washington.”

That’s when more than 200,000 people appeared in the Nation’s Capital to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s legendary “I have a dream speech.”

The march and the speech both pressured then President John F. Kennedy to initiate a federal civil rights bill in Congress.

Religious leaders from various faiths will honor the anniversary with the “One Thousand Ministers March for Justice.” The event was organized by Reverend Al Sharpton. He and others say they’ll protest President Trump‘s morality.

The rally started at 10 a.m. eastern, at the MLK Memorial on the National Mall.