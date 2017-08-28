Six year anniversary of Hurricane Irene remembered

Related Coverage Help Harvey victims in Texas by donating to the American Red Cross

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marks six years since a powerful and deadly storm, Irene.

The storm battered the east coast and was the first major hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Thankfully, when Irene hit Connecticut, it was no longer a hurricane.

Despite this, homes along Connecticut’s shoreline were badly damaged, roads were flooded, and a lot of the United States lost power.

Governor Malloy shut down the state’s major highways.

Just two months later, Connecticut also endured an October snowstorm that led to even more widespread power outages.