Stamford man in court for alleged connection to narcotics-related death

Related Coverage Connecticut overdose deaths keep rising, homicides decrease

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stamford man is facing charges after police say he sold drugs that contributed to the death of another man.

Officials say 65-year-old James Pipicelli, is connected to the July death of 28-year-old Daniel Peretz.

Peretz was found deceased in his apartment on July 15. An autopsy revealed illicit drugs contributed to his death.

Related Content: Connecticut overdose deaths keep rising, homicides decrease

According to police, a subsequent investigation connected the sale of the drugs found in Peretz’s system to Pipicelli. He was arrested on July 18 and appeared in court on Monday where he was then taken into custody.

Pipicelli is facing charges including Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Sale of Narcotics. He is also charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession with Intent to Sell.