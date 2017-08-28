State Police investigate armed robbery in Essex

(State Police)

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are investigating after a gas station in Essex was robbed at knife-point on Saturday.

Police say just before 9 p.m., troopers responded to an armed robbery at the Mobil Gas Station at 55 Main Street in the Centerbrook section of town. Upon arrival, the store clerk told troopers that at around 8 p.m., a man wearing a camouflage hooded jacket, a white handkerchief style mask, three-quarter length dark shorts and dark sneakers with white soles, entered the store and approached counter.

The suspect, who was armed with a knife, then demanded money from the clerk. The clerk told police that he thought the man was joking at first so he refused to turn over the money. The victim said he then realized the suspect was serious so he handed him money from his person.

The suspect subsequently left the store and was seen heading south on Main Street.

Police were able to attain surveillance from the robbery. They ask anyone who may have information on the suspect or the incident to contact troopers in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.

