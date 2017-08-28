Texas officials concerned about alligators escaping after flooding

Published:

(WTNH) — As Storm Team 8 keeps track of Harvey and the devastation the storm has left behind, another potential issue has officials concerned.

350 alligators could escape due to the flooding.

Rising floodwaters could allow gators to swim over the fences at Gator Country Adventure Park in Beaumont-Port Arthur.

This is just one more thing emergency responders are concerned about in the aftermath of this disaster.

