Texas officials concerned about alligators escaping after flooding

(WTNH) — As Storm Team 8 keeps track of Harvey and the devastation the storm has left behind, another potential issue has officials concerned.

350 alligators could escape due to the flooding.

Related Content: Help Harvey victims in Texas by donating to the American Red Cross

Rising floodwaters could allow gators to swim over the fences at Gator Country Adventure Park in Beaumont-Port Arthur.

This is just one more thing emergency responders are concerned about in the aftermath of this disaster.

Related Content: Trump meets and tweets as Texas gov praises Harvey response