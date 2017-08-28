Tractor trailer fire closes part of Route 9 in Essex

ESSEX,Conn. (WTNH)– A tractor trailer fire has closed part of Route 9 southbound in Essex on Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation says that the fire closed the right lane on the southbound side of Route 9 between Exits 3 and 2.

State Police say there was a minor injury in the accident but it’s unclear who was hurt.

#CTtraffic: Rte 9 sb x3 LEFT LANE now OPEN following minor injury TT fire. TT carrying paper goods. Reduce speed traveling through area. pic.twitter.com/iYvoZVvau0 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 28, 2017

Police ask drivers to reduce speed when approaching the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The DOT expects the accident to clear in two hours or less.