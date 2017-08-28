Tractor trailer fire closes part of Route 9 in Essex

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Report It)

ESSEX,Conn. (WTNH)– A tractor trailer fire has closed part of Route 9 southbound in Essex on Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation says that the fire closed the right lane on the southbound side of Route 9 between Exits 3 and 2.

State Police say there was a minor injury in the accident but it’s unclear who was hurt.

Police ask drivers to reduce speed when approaching the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The DOT expects the accident to clear in two hours or less.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s