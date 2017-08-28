Waterford High School Students Building Connections Across the World With Sailboat

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Mr. O’Connor’s class at Waterford High School, students are getting hands on knowledge of the ocean. As part of his UConn ECE Marine Class, in order to earn college-level credit, kids are required to do a year-long project.

So during the 2015-2016 school year, student Kaitlyn Dow – an avid sailor – opted to build her own unmanned boat and set it out into the ocean.

“In May of 2016 Woods Hole released it off of Martha’s Vineyard about 100 miles south,” recalled teacher Mike O’Connor.

Along with the sailboat, Dow also released a drifter, tracking both through GPS.

“Her hypothesis was that the sailboat was going to travel due east with the prevailing Westerlies and that the drifter that was traveling under water was going to bank off of that and travel south,” O’Connor explained.

They did just that, but the drifter’s GPS eventually went dark, getting lost at sea, while the sailboat carried on towards the Emerald Isle.

“We went to bed on a Friday night and it looked like it was going to hit these group of islands called the Aran Islands, so we figured it’s done, it’s going to be toast,” O’Connor recalled.

But in the morning, the track took a sharp turn towards a small cove in Ireland, located just down the hill from eight-year-old Méabh Ní Ghionnáin’s house.

“Kaitlyn had contacted — and I had contacted — businesses and pubs all along the Irish coast where we thought it might land and one of those was Meabh’s aunt’s pub in Carna,” O’Connor said.

After spotting the sailboat, Meabh and her father ran down to the shore and carried the boat back over seaweed covered rocks, a quarter mile path back up to their house.

“Meabh told us she was praying and praying that it was coming to her,” O’Connor said.

Dow and O’Connor traveled to Ireland to meet Meabh and together, restore the ship. In April, it was sent back into sea by the Marine Insitute of Ireland. Earlier this month, it made landfall in England, once again being discovered.

Now Waterford High School student Robby Sammataro is taking the project to the next level. He’s developing inexpensive sensors to collect data.

“We have a sensor that’s taking the PH of the water, we’re having a sensor that takes the temperature of the water and we’re having a sensor that measures the wave height,” Sammataro explained.

His boat will be released off the coast of Argentina later this year.

“The south Atlantic is very big,” Sammataro said. “There are a lot of different places it can go. It’s a little too early to tell.”

Time will reveal where his boat will go, but one things is clear…

“Kaitlyn’s project started as just we wanted to look at currents and winds and it evolved into something where it was really these connections with people,” O’Connor said.

Connections forged by the fate of the sea. To support the ongoing project, visit their GoFundMe page.