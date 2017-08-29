1 hospitalized, 8 displaced in Bridgeport apartment fire

Published:
(File)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Bridgeport apartment Monday night.

Bridgeport officials tell News 8 that at around 10:30 p.m., fire crews responded to 158 Beechwood Avenue after receiving reports of a domestic incident that led to a structure fire.

The occupants of the first floor had exited the building, before firefighters arrived, after hearing the smoke detector going off and seeing smoke from the third floor. The second floor was vacant and the fire was contained to the third floor.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries reported. Four engines, two ladders, one safety officer and the assistant chief all responded to the fire.

The Red Cross was also notified to assist the 8 people who were displaced following the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

