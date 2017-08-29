8 Minute Meals: Overnight Oats

By Published:
 
(WTNH)-Nutrition expert Toby Amidor says overnight oats are an easy, no-cook options for these dog days of summer when you just don’t want to turn on the stove. You can prep a batch the night before and grab it as you’re heading out the door. Plus, the varieties are endless!
Ingredients
  • ½ cup Quaker old-fashioned oats
  • ⅔ cups nonfat milk
  • 2 teaspoons chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon 100% maple syrup
  • 3 strawberries
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped mint
  • 1 (16-ounce) jar with lid
Instructions
  1. Combine oats, milk, chia and maple syrup in the jar and stir to combine. Cover with the lid and place in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, remove the jar from the refrigerator and stir to combine. If you like it warm, place in the microwave (without the lid) for 2 minutes.
  2. Thinly slice the strawberries. Top the sliced berries and mint over the oatmeal and enjoy!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s