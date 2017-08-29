8 Minute Meals: Overnight Oats

(WTNH)-Nutrition expert Toby Amidor says overnight oats are an easy, no-cook options for these dog days of summer when you just don’t want to turn on the stove. You can prep a batch the night before and grab it as you’re heading out the door. Plus, the varieties are endless!
Ingredients
- ½ cup Quaker old-fashioned oats
- ⅔ cups nonfat milk
- 2 teaspoons chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon 100% maple syrup
- 3 strawberries
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped mint
- 1 (16-ounce) jar with lid
Instructions
- Combine oats, milk, chia and maple syrup in the jar and stir to combine. Cover with the lid and place in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, remove the jar from the refrigerator and stir to combine. If you like it warm, place in the microwave (without the lid) for 2 minutes.
- Thinly slice the strawberries. Top the sliced berries and mint over the oatmeal and enjoy!