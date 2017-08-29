A back to school greeting for students in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The first day of school turned out to be quite the event in Hartford.

At the Martin Luther King Jr. School, kids received a welcome back greeting from “Calling All Brothers” and “100 Men of Color.”

The group of professionals is dedicated to providing positive role models to Hartford kids and communities.

“We welcome over 20,000 students here today,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez. “We want our students to know we are here. We are with love, we are with optimism, with love, with high expectations, and making sure they are successful every day in our schools.”

This is the third year the group has gathered for the back to school greeting.

