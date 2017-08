WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Apple technology helped police make an arrest on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning in West Hartford, police say a home was broken into on Bramley Road and an iPad was stolen.

The homeowner used his “Find my iPad” app to locate the missing device.

By using the iPad’s location, police were able to track down the suspect who was still nearby.

54-year-old Jeffrey Barnes of Hartford is now in police custody. He is facing several charges for the alleged crime.