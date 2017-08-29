Budget stalemate halts full honors for veteran’s funeral

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The budget stalemate is halting full honors for veterans‘ funerals in the state.

Louis “Kip” Miklos, a lifelong resident of Stratford, passed away over the weekend at the age of 97. A decorated veteran of WWII, he rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant of Mechanics working on B-17s and B-24s in Australia, New Guinea and helped in the liberation of the Philippines.

According to his son George, one of his last wishes was for a full military funeral. He will be buried Wednesday in Stratford but will not get the full honors he wished because of the state budget stalemate in Hartford.

Federal law mandates and pays for two military personnel to fold his flag and for a third to play taps. State law provides for the rifle squad to fire a salute. But because there is no state budget, the Connecticut National Guard says there are no funds to provide this part of the moving final farewell.