Connecticut continues to help Houston during Harvey disaster

HOUSTON, Texas (WTNH)– Harvey is becoming more devastating by the minute. The rain is ramping up again as tropical storm Harvey continues to take a toll on Houston.

The unforgiving flooding now raises the death toll to at least six people Tuesday morning. Houston police have rescued more than 3,000 people during Harvey’s wrath. One thousand people were rescued Monday alone. The city’s fire department is handling more than 2,000 calls since midnight.

Related: Help Harvey victims in Texas by donating to the American Red Cross

And this is likely only the beginning. Parts of Texas could see 50 inches of rain by the middle of the week. The disaster has people from Connecticut looking for ways to make a difference. Folks wearing all different kinds of uniforms are helping with the Harvey relief efforts. Military uniforms, Red Cross uniforms, even baseball uniforms.

We’re deploying @CTNationalGuard Airmen and a C-130H cargo plane to Texas to assist with #HurricaneHarvey response → https://t.co/UtwDzg6UOK pic.twitter.com/Zum7UtXSTT — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) August 28, 2017

Let’s talk about the military first. Connecticut’s National Guard is sending eight airmen and a cargo plane to Houston. Governor Dannel Malloy tweeted out a photo from Bradley Airport.

Related: Connecticut National Guard dispatched to assist with Harvey

Red Cross volunteers are also headed down south. Some left from Farmington and North Haven Monday. More are leaving from Waterford Tuesday morning. In all, 18 different response vehicles from Connecticut full of supplies are scheduled to go help out Harvey victims. Volunteers are not entirely sure what they’ll be doing, or even where exactly they will be doing it. They just know the first stop is Baton Rouge.

“So far the roads are clear between here and there. It’s that four hours on a typical drive from Baton Rouge and Houston which is problematic. Interstates are flooded, side roads are flooded. Traffic is at a standstill in some areas if it is moving at all,” said Jim Roscoe, Red Cross Volunteer.

Related: Connecticut American Red Cross volunteers help with Harvey relief efforts

Meanwhile, there are people here in Connecticut who are not even sure how much they have lost to Harvey. They play for the Sugarland Skeeters. That’s a minor league baseball team. Their home field is just outside Houston. They were supposed to host the New Britain Bees. Their field is under water right now, so they made it a road trip.

Related: Houston-area ‘Sugar Land Skeeters’ playing in New Britain following Hurricane Harvey devastation

Monday night New Britain hosted them. It was free admission, with people encouraged to donate to the Red Cross. Players here are concerned about loved ones back home.

And when they go on road trips like this, they all park their cars at the baseball stadium. Since it is under water, all the players cars probably are, too.