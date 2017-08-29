Cruisin’ Connecticut – Entering a New Reality at Spark VR

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Vernon, home of Spark VR.

25-year-old entrepreneurs, Joe Eilert and Matt McGivern have taken their passion for technology and imagination, and turned it into an entertainment-filled experience at “Spark VR” in Vernon.

Eilert explains how it all started:

It’s been an exciting project to work on with Matt. We’ve been best friends since college. We get a lot of skeptics that walk in the door, and for everyone who tries it, we just about blow their mind.

McGivern says it’s a full transformative experience:

Once you put the headset on, you’re standing in a room, and you’re transported to a different place. It’s less video games and more just being teleported to different locations.

There four gaming zones. A gaming zone can support up to five people. There’s one gamer and then a bar-height table and chairs for their friends. You take turns in the headset, but for the spectators, they can watch the projection screen that shows exactly what’s going on inside the headset.

There is also a wireless microphone that connects into the headset, so instead of screaming at the gamers, and they can’t hear you, you can communicate and crack jokes with each other – just have a great time across the board.

You can experience virtual reality in Connecticut, Thursdays through Sundays. Book your reservation online today at SparkVirtualReality.com and visit the location: 425 Talcottville Rd Suite E, Vernon, CT 06066

