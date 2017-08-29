CT Red Cross sends help to Texas

(WTNH)- The Connecticut chapter of the American Red Cross is helping relief efforts in Texas and other parts of the south after Harvey slammed the state leaving catastrophic flooding. Volunteers left from Farmington and North Haven Monday and another group left from Waterford Tuesday morning. In all, 18 different response vehicles from Connecticut full of supplies are scheduled to go help out Harvey victims. Richard Branigan, Chief Administrative Officer of the Connecticut and Rhode Island Region, talks about how residents can help and what other roles the organization is playing during this difficult time.
