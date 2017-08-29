DEEP announces dates for bird hunting season

(WTNH) — Bird hunting season is right around the corner.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced the dates on Monday for the 2017-2018 migratory bird hunting season.

Hunters must purchase their 2018 Connecticut Migratory Bird Conservation Stamp before Jan. 1, 2018. The 2017 stamps will expire on Dec. 31, 2017.

The types of birds able to be hunted include ducks, geese, snipe, and crows.

The full schedule and guide can be found on DEEP’s website.