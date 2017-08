CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A large downed tree has closed a road in Clinton Tuesday morning.

The Clinton Department of Public Works posted on their Facebook page that Partridge Lane is closed to traffic in both directions due to the downed tree.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until further notice. It’s unknown how long it will take crews to clear the tree from the road.

There is no word on what brought down the tree or when the road is expected to reopen.