Driver involved in Manchester hit-and-run turns self in

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that sent a man to a hospital on Monday has turned himself in.

According to Manchester Police, the driver of the vehicle that hit 22-year-old Christopher Rickertt on North Street in Manchester voluntarily came to Manchester Police headquarters on Tuesday.

Police say the driver has been cooperating with officials while the incident is being investigated.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

Officials say Rickertt is stable and is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.