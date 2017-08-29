East Haven man arrested for armed robbery following police chase

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– An East Haven man wanted for armed robbery was arrested in East Lyme after leading police on a chase in a stolen car Monday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., troopers say they were notified from New Haven officers that they were in pursuit of an armed robbery suspect who was driving a stolen 2012 Lincoln MKZ. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old George Lopez, was seen heading down I-95 north before getting off the highway at exit 56 in Branford.

Troopers later caught up with Lopez near exit 63 in Clinton. An Old Saybrook officer had deployed stop sticks at the exit 67 off ramp which deflated the left rear tire of Lopez’s car. The pursuit continued however, down I-95 until Lopez exited the highway at exit 70 into Old Lyme.

There were more stop sticks deployed in the area by officers but Lopez continued into East Lyme before the car became disabled due to mutilated tires.

Lopez was taken into custody without incident. Police say there were arrest warrants from both Branford and East Haven Police charging Lopez with armed robbery.

During the investigation, troopers also found suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside Lopez’s vehicle. He was then charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of narcotics, larceny and interfering with an officer.

Lopez was held on $50,000 bond and appeared in court Tuesday.