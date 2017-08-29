Hamden woman arrested for alleged cell phone theft

WTNH.com staff Published:
-FILE- Milford Police cruiser (WTNH - Kevin Frederick)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden woman is facing charges for an alleged burglary committed at her former workplace.

Police say 22-year-old Marissa Castillo stole thousands of dollars worth of cell phones from a local Target.

Milford Police investigated the crime and subsequently arrested Castillo on Monday.

Officers say Castillo stole $2,400 worth of cell phones from the store back in May.

According to police, Castillo was a former employee of Target.

It is not known exactly what Castillo’s charges are and when she will appear in court.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s