Hamden woman arrested for alleged cell phone theft

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden woman is facing charges for an alleged burglary committed at her former workplace.

Police say 22-year-old Marissa Castillo stole thousands of dollars worth of cell phones from a local Target.

Milford Police investigated the crime and subsequently arrested Castillo on Monday.

Officers say Castillo stole $2,400 worth of cell phones from the store back in May.

According to police, Castillo was a former employee of Target.

It is not known exactly what Castillo’s charges are and when she will appear in court.