Hurricane Harvey: How much really is 50 inches of rain

The hurricane of 1938 caused catastrophic flooding after 7 inches of rain fell during the storm. Hurricane Diane in 1955 killed 77 people after a foot of rain fell in Connecticut. One year earlier Carol took 68 lives with just 6 inches of rain falling in Connecticut. Thankfully Gloria had relatively minor flooding in 1985, and Irene and Sandy didn’t give us much flooding inland.

So in an average day, Connecticut gets 1/10th of an inch of rain. But we have seen days with as much as 4 or 5 inches of rain. Texas has literally recieved ten times the amount, and still has more to go. So how is that even possible?

Well unfortunately for Texas, they’re sitting right on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf not only has tons of water, but lots of moisture in the air since the temperature is so hot. That’s what has managed to allow Harvey to contain so much rain. It continues to be fed by the warm water which in turn causes the flooding we’ve been seeing.

Now luckily for Connecticut, our water is much cooler, and the steering mechanisms that caused Harvey to just sit and spin are much less frequent in this part of the country which is good news for us!