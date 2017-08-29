In The Bender Kitchen: Blogger and Chef April Godfrey shows easy back-to-school recipes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the first week back to school for many students around the state and if you’re looking for an easy recipe the entire family will love, we have you covered!

Blogger and Chef April Godfrey is here to show us how to make honey oat cakes and granola bars.

Ingredients for Honey Oat Cakes:

3/4 cup gluten-free oats

1/4 cup ground almonds

1/3 cup ground flax seeds

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp ground vanilla bean powder (2 tsp pure vanilla extract)

1 banana

1/3 cup honey

1/3 cup almond milk

Preparation for Honey Oat Cakes:

Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees. Line or lightly grease mini or full sized muffin tin. In blender, add oats and blend into a fine consistency, some lumps are fine. Transfer oats to mixing bowl and add the rest of the dry ingredients into the oats. In blender, blend together banana, honey and almond milk. If you are using vanilla extract add it here. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Mix well. Scoop the batter into prepared muffin tins, filling 1/3 way full. Bake for 20-22 minutes. Allow to cool in muffin tin before transferring to cooling wrack.

Ingredients for Autumn Harvest granola bars: Nut-Free, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Snack Bars

1 1/2 cup gluten-free crispy rice

3⁄4 cup gluten-free oats

2 Tbsp ground flax seeds

2 Tbsp either chia seeds or ground seeds (ground sunflower, pumpkin and sesame seeds)

1/4 cup chopped dried cherries

1/4 cup chopped dried apricots

1/2 cup sunflower seed butter

1/3 cup brown rice syrup (generous)

2 tsp vanilla (or 1/2 tsp vanilla bean powder) Preparation for Autumn Harvest granola bars: Line a 9×9 pan with parchment paper. Mix together all of the dry ingredients. In a small sauce pan, on low heat mix together the brown rice syrup and sunflower seed butter until it is just mixed and creamy. Add the vanilla and mix well. Add the seed butter mixture into the dry ingredients. Mix really well, you may need to get your hands in there. Put into lined 9X9 pan and press firmly. I use my potato masher for this. Press really well then put into the freezer for 1/2 hour to and hour. Bring them out and cut as you please, store in the refrigerator or freezer.