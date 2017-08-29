Man sentenced for role in car insurance fraud scheme

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man originally from Haiti has been sentenced for his role in a scheme to defraud insurance companies through staged car crashes.

Jacques Fleurijeune was sentenced Monday in federal court in New Haven to five months in prison and three years of probation. Because he has already served the time, he was detained by immigration authorities.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old New London man was part of a group of people who staged about 50 car crashes from 2011 through 2014. Many were single-vehicle accidents on remote roads with no witnesses other than the occupants of the crashed vehicle. They then filed fraudulent insurance claims, collecting from $10,000 to $30,000 per accident.

He pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with one crash.

