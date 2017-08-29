Michael Phelps and wife expecting baby No. 2

United States' Michael Phelps celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 200-meter butterfly during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(ABC News) — And then there were four.

Michael Phelps announced on Instagram Tuesday that he and his wife are expecting baby No. 2.

“So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??” Phelps, 32, wrote next to a picture of his son, Boomer, and wife, Nicole.

Nicole Phelps posted as well, writing, “Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!”

The 23-time gold medalist wed Nicole Phelps last year, and prior to that, they welcomed Boomer earlier that year.

Boomer, who has his own Instagram account, also chimed in on all the fun news.

“Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?” he — or someone controlling his account — wrote.

