New Britain woman facing 48 counts of violation of protective order following home invasion

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain woman is facing a number of charges after police say she broke into the home of a woman who had a protective order against her.

According to Coventry Police, Enysia Rosado, 21, broke into a home on Sam Green Road on Friday.

Police say Rosado knew the occupant of the home and assaulted her while she was asleep.

Officers say Rosado threw the victim’s cell phone and assaulted her a second time when she tried to escape.

According to officials, the victim eventually escaped and drove to a nearby relative’s home where she called police.

Rosado was arrested and charged with Home Invasion, 48 counts of Violation of a Protective Order, and other related charges. Police say the 48 counts of Violation of a Protective Order stem from Rosado contacting the victim multiple times since the order was put into place in July.

Rosado was held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the incident.