New Taylor Swift video sets new YouTube record

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

(ABC News) — Apparently, what Taylor Swift has made her fans do is watch her new music video again and again.

Swift’s new self-referencing video for “Look What You Made Me Do” set a record for most-viewed music video in a 24-hour period.

Actually, it took less than 24 hours for the clip — in which Swift both pokes fun at herself and introduces her fierce new persona — to rack up 28 million views.

At its peak, it received over 3 million views per hour.

As a result, the video out-drew “Despacito,” which got 22 million views in 24 hours, and Adele’s “Hello,” which racked up 27 million views.

The lyric video for “Look What You Made Me Do” also set a record by grabbing 19 million views in 24 hours. That broke the record for the most views for a lyric video; the previous record was held by The Chainsmokers’ “Something Just Like This,” which garnered 9 million views.

Similarly, “Look What You Made Me Do” was streamed on Spotify 10.1 million times last Friday, giving Swift the biggest first day stream, and the biggest streaming day for a single track in Spotify history.

