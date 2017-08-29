Not guilty pleas entered in rabbi sex abuse case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A judge has entered not guilty pleas on behalf of a Connecticut rabbi accused of repeatedly raping and molesting a teenage boy who was awarded $15 million in a civil lawsuit on the same allegations.

Rabbi Daniel Greer appeared in New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday. A judge entered not guilty pleas to felony charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor and continued the case to Oct. 11.

Related Content: Rabbi charged with sex assault makes first court appearance

Greer declined to comment after the hearing. His lawyer said they will not try the case in the media.

The 77-year-old Greer is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy who attended the Yeshiva of New Haven school from 2001 to 2005. Greer, of New Haven, was a founder and principal of the school.

Original Story: Lawsuit accuses Connecticut rabbi of sexual abuse