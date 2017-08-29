Old Saybrook native living in Houston talks about Hurricane Harvey’s devastation

Related Coverage Former Connecticut man on the ground in Texas during Harvey

(WTNH) — We have an update on Tuesday on an Old Saybrook native who is now living in Houston.

You may remember, on Monday we spoke with Douglas Dobb over the phone. He spoke about just how bad the conditions are there.

On Tuesday, News 8 checked back in with him.

“Doug, I know we spoke yesterday, tell us what the last 24 hours have been like,” News 8 asked Dobb.

“Since the last time we talked, we were about to evacuate then 35 minutes later, a levy broke. That part has been evacuated,” he said.

Dobb says hundreds of homes are surrounded with water.

“We are surrounded now. We are just surrounded by water, 800 homes with everybody in it,” Dobb said.

News 8 asked how people are being rescued. “At this point it’s a waiting game? You just need to wait for a boat or helicopter? What’s that gonna look like?”

“Well, actually what they were doing was bringing people to us because we are on higher ground. That since stopped because the two gas stations have run out of gas,” Dobb said.

News 8 asked about electricity and supplies.

“What does it look like in your home right now? What do you have for supplies? Do you have electricity?”

“The electricity went out a few minutes ago. It is still raining. The rivers are rising all around us because they’re releasing the dams and gullies and doing it at double rates. Neighborhoods that were dry are now underwater to about the second floor. We’re just staying put and helping everyone we can. Nobody is a stranger right now,” he said.

This is a first hand account of just how devastating and dangerous it is down there in Texas.