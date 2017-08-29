Police: 2 woman dressed as nuns try to rob Pennsylvania bank

This series of surveillance photos posted on the official FBI Philadelphia Twitter account show women dressed as nuns who attempted to rob a Citizens Bank near Tannersville, Pa., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Authorities are searching for the suspects, who left without taking anything. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania‘s Poconos.

Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.

Each woman was wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.

The FBI is investigating and posted bank surveillance photos on Twitter.

