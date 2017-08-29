PuppyUp raises money for dog and human oncology studies

(WTNH)- PuppyUp is an organization raising money for comparative oncology studies with dogs and humans. Through the funds raised by PuppyUp walks around the country, cancer treatments for dogs, and soon people, are becoming more effective. Experimental treatments are being developed and allowing people more time with their dogs. The next walk is scheduled for October 8th at the Guilford Fairgrounds, and it will be their 6th walk. To date, the organization has raised over $150,000, and they usually have around 500 people at their events.

