HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As part of its recent re-branding, Quinnipiac University has unveiled new sets of uniforms for its athletic teams, showcasing new school patterns and word marks.

Last year, the school unveiled a new word mark along with a tartan-plaid design to go along with its standard navy, gold, and white color scheme.

News 8 was given a look at the new uniforms which can be viewed in our slideshow.

Which uniform design is your favorite?

Quinnipiac University unveils new athletic uniforms for 2017-2018 season View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Quinnipiac Warmup Shirt (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University) Quinnipiac Women's Soccer warmup (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University) Quinnipiac Women's Tennis uniform (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University) Quinnipiac Women's Soccer uniforms (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University) Quinnipiac Women's Field Hockey uniforms (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University) Quinnipiac Women's Field Hockey uniforms (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University) Quinnipiac Women's Field Hockey uniforms 2 (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University) Quinnipiac Women's Field Hockey uniforms 2 (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University) Quinnipiac Women's Volleyball uniform (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University) Quinnipiac Men's Soccer uniform 1 (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University) Quinnipiac Men's Soccer uniform 2 (Photo: Ken Sweeten/Quinnipiac University)