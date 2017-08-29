HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As part of its recent re-branding, Quinnipiac University has unveiled new sets of uniforms for its athletic teams, showcasing new school patterns and word marks.
Last year, the school unveiled a new word mark along with a tartan-plaid design to go along with its standard navy, gold, and white color scheme.
News 8 was given a look at the new uniforms which can be viewed in our slideshow.
Which uniform design is your favorite?
Quinnipiac University unveils new athletic uniforms for 2017-2018 season
