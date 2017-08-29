Stretch Your Dollar: Healthy DIY school snacks and lunches

By Published:
Photo: Bigstock Photo

(WTNH)– As the kids go back to school, we all know things get a lot busier for parents.

That’s why we are stretching your dollar with how you can save money on lunches without sacrificing their health.

In order to achieve success, your kids will need the fuel to keep them alert. Healthy living expert Margaret Marshal says a healthy option that will also save you money is “do it yourself” snacks and lunches.

Marshal suggests some healthy, yet cost effective and easy snacks and lunches that you can prepare and pack for your kids in the video above.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s