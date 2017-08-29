Stretch Your Dollar: Healthy DIY school snacks and lunches

(WTNH)– As the kids go back to school, we all know things get a lot busier for parents.

That’s why we are stretching your dollar with how you can save money on lunches without sacrificing their health.

In order to achieve success, your kids will need the fuel to keep them alert. Healthy living expert Margaret Marshal says a healthy option that will also save you money is “do it yourself” snacks and lunches.

Marshal suggests some healthy, yet cost effective and easy snacks and lunches that you can prepare and pack for your kids in the video above.