Tips for freshman on adjusting to dorm life

(WTNH)-Dorm life can often be overwhelming for freshman college students who are moving away from home for the first time. From eating different food, to living with a roommate, it can be a big adjustment. Kerry Patton, director of health and wellness at Quinnipiac University, has tips for freshman and parents. She discussed how freshman can acclimate to campus life and how to make the best use of their free time, like establishing a routine. She also gave some tips for parents about stepping back and letting their kids seek other help on campus and not always being dependent on them.

