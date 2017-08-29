Web Extra: Sarita Fritzler From Save the Children on the ground in Texas

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — One of the many organizations on the ground to help in Texas is Fairfield-based Save the Children.

They estimate that more than 1.5 million children are affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Related Content: Old Saybrook native living in Houston talks about Hurricane Harvey’s devastation

Teams are now in place, including one set up at a middle school in San Antonio.

Bus loads of families from flooded areas are taking shelter inside the school, with almost one thousand people at that one location. Folks are tired, they are nervous, and they are stressed and worried about the future.

“These families have lost everything…cars, homes, communities,” said Sarita Fritzler of Save the Children. “There are kids are in need of clothing. They don’t know when they will be going back to school. The needs are quite high. We are still learning about the unmet needs of the families and children.”

Related Content: Help Harvey victims in Texas by donating to the American Red Cross

Save the Children has set up “children-friendly” spaces in shelters around affected areas, providing essential supplies, pop-up cribs, and more.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s