Web Extra: Sarita Fritzler From Save the Children on the ground in Texas

(WTNH) — One of the many organizations on the ground to help in Texas is Fairfield-based Save the Children.

They estimate that more than 1.5 million children are affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Teams are now in place, including one set up at a middle school in San Antonio.

Bus loads of families from flooded areas are taking shelter inside the school, with almost one thousand people at that one location. Folks are tired, they are nervous, and they are stressed and worried about the future.

“These families have lost everything…cars, homes, communities,” said Sarita Fritzler of Save the Children. “There are kids are in need of clothing. They don’t know when they will be going back to school. The needs are quite high. We are still learning about the unmet needs of the families and children.”

Save the Children has set up “children-friendly” spaces in shelters around affected areas, providing essential supplies, pop-up cribs, and more.