DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Western Connecticut State University student is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Danbury on Tuesday night.

According to the school, the student was hit by a car on White Street.

They say the student was taken to Danbury Hospital.

Officials have not released the identity of the student who was hit or the condition he or she is in.

