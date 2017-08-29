Woman arrested for stealing license plate in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Gales Ferry woman was arrested in Ledyard Tuesday for allegedly stealing a licence plate last month.

Police say 35-year-old Bonni J. Ojeda was arrested after police investigated a July 17th complaint of a reported stolen license plate. After an affidavit was applied for and approved, Ojeda was arrested without incident at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning while walking on Long Cove Road.

Ojeda was charged with theft of a licensed plate and released on a $500 bond. She will appear in court September 19th.