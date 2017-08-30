8 Minute Meals: Shaved Zucchini, Summer Squash & Carrot Salad

(WTNH)-Chef Genee Habansky started her career at The Natural Gourmet Institute studying healthful and healing cuisine. Once graduated, she began to intern under Jon Vaast at The Dressing Room in Westport, CT. She now has a catering company called Herbaceous Catering.

Shaved Zucchini, Summer Squash & Carrot Salad Tossed in Pesto topped with seared chicken

Ingredients:

  1. 4 green zucchini
  2. 4 yellow summer squash
  3. 4 carrots
  4. 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  5. 1 cup sunflower seeds toasted
  6. 1 cup basil
  7. 1 garlic clove
  8. 1/4 cup parmesan
  9. 2/3 cup Olive oil
  10. Squeeze of half a lemon
  11. 4 boneless free range organic chicken breasts
  12. Salt and pepper to taste

Recipe:

 

  1. Preheat oven to 350
  2. Start by making the pesto. In a food processor, pulse walnuts, garlic, basil and parmesan.  
  3. Run your food processor and slowly drizzle in olive oil until fully incorporated and smooth.  Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
  4. In a heavy duty sauce pan, heat olive oil
  5. Sear chicken skin side down for two minutes, flip then toss into preheated oven for 10 minutes
  6. Peel and shave the carrots with vegetable peeler.
  7. Peel then shave zucchini and summer squash to the core.
  8. Half cherry tomatoes.
  9. Toss together vegetables with pesto, salt and pepper to taste, top with warm chicken

