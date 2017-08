(WTNH) — American Idol is coming to ABC early next year.

On Wednesday morning, musical hopefuls lined up before the sun came up in Louisville, Ky.

American Idol is continuing its bus tour across the country, holding auditions all day at each stop prior to the new season of the show.

The closest auditions to Connecticut will be held in Boston on Sept. 8.

The nationwide search for the next American Idol kicked off in mid-August.