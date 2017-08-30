Application developed in New Haven, SeeClickFix helps to report hurricane Harvey damage

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Ben Berkowitz, the local founder of SeeCLickFix showed NEWS8 how the app is helping people in Houston report damages and flooding. Berkowitz said, “I’ve seen sinkholes like I’ve never seen them before. Ten foot sink holes going straight under a roadway. We’ve seen trees on peoples’ homes.” The application is taking a burden off the phone lines in Houston. Berkowitz added, “Issues are much more understandable because a lot of them are coming through with photos. So the government can make a decision around the severity of an issue, they can get a much better understanding.”

seeclickfix3 Application developed in New Haven, SeeClickFix helps to report hurricane Harvey damage

The SeeClickFix team is monitoring what people are posting in Houston from their headquarters in New Haven. Courtney Williams said, “A lot of the posts contain pictures. Just the graphically imagery of what they are living through, what their experiences are so how high the water is in their house, their cars being on the water.” The application makes it easy for people to help neighbors. Berkowitz added, “In the hurricane we’ve already seen people talking about having cleared storm drains as much as they can. We know from all the stories in Houston over the last couple days that people are actually getting in boats and evacuating people.”

seeclickfix2 Application developed in New Haven, SeeClickFix helps to report hurricane Harvey damage

Berkowitz said the application has been helpful in Connecticut during past storms. Berkowitz added, “We know that when the power goes out people still have their mobile phones for some amount of time. And you’ll see a lot of reports on SeeCLickFix during the storms in this real-time use of the application.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s