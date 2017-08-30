Application developed in New Haven, SeeClickFix helps to report hurricane Harvey damage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Ben Berkowitz, the local founder of SeeCLickFix showed NEWS8 how the app is helping people in Houston report damages and flooding. Berkowitz said, “I’ve seen sinkholes like I’ve never seen them before. Ten foot sink holes going straight under a roadway. We’ve seen trees on peoples’ homes.” The application is taking a burden off the phone lines in Houston. Berkowitz added, “Issues are much more understandable because a lot of them are coming through with photos. So the government can make a decision around the severity of an issue, they can get a much better understanding.”

The SeeClickFix team is monitoring what people are posting in Houston from their headquarters in New Haven. Courtney Williams said, “A lot of the posts contain pictures. Just the graphically imagery of what they are living through, what their experiences are so how high the water is in their house, their cars being on the water.” The application makes it easy for people to help neighbors. Berkowitz added, “In the hurricane we’ve already seen people talking about having cleared storm drains as much as they can. We know from all the stories in Houston over the last couple days that people are actually getting in boats and evacuating people.”

Berkowitz said the application has been helpful in Connecticut during past storms. Berkowitz added, “We know that when the power goes out people still have their mobile phones for some amount of time. And you’ll see a lot of reports on SeeCLickFix during the storms in this real-time use of the application.”