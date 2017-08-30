Bridgeport man arrested for alleged connection to June homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing charges after police say he killed another man back in June.

According to police, Anthony Reeves, 34, was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly killing Jason Nieves on June 7th.

Police say Reeves and Nieves were in a stolen car at the corner of Houston Avenue and Dodd Avenue when Reeves shot Nieves twice, killing him.

Officials say Nieves’s body remained in the car for several hours before Reeves returned to the scene with Larry Tinsley and set the car and body on fire.

Reeves is being charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Arson in the Second Degree, and other related charges.

He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Tinsley was previously arrested earlier this month.