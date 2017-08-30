City/Town leaders, community service providers push for state budget plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The big push is on by the leaders of Connecticut’s cities and towns, as well as the Community Human Service providers, for a state budget plan.

With legislative leaders still hashing out what their plan is going to be; city and town leaders converged on the Capitol with the message that the final plan not be “balanced inordinately on the backs of property tax payers.”

The Governor’s Executive Order drastically cuts state aid to a 139 cities and towns. Legislative Democrats and Republicans don’t want to do that.

The Community Service providers say the current state budget stalemate is putting vulnerable residents who rely on these providers for services at risk.

