Connecticut kindness: Thomaston Fire Dept. rallies help for Houston

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks at the Thomaston Fire Department got an idea on Wednesday morning and ran with it.

They wanted to see if they could inspire the community to donate items for the families wiped out by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, TX.

So, the word went out on social media and by word of mouth and the community started coming through.

Many people dropped by the station on Wednesday, dropping off gifts from the heart.

Carol Hoebel from the First Congregational Church, donated health kits that her friends in the congregation put together.

“It makes me feel really good to be able to help out somebody else in need,” Carol said.

And many people did that today, dropping off bottled water, toiletries, clothes and diapers. And some companies made huge donations. And we mean huge.

“It’s a 53-foot box trailer, donated by JRC Transportation of Thomaston. They donated the trailer and they’re gonna donate the labor, truck and trailer and haul this personally to the folks of Texas,” said Allan Olivero, of the Thomaston FD.

Seeing his community rally around a cause so quickly makes Allan proud to call Thomaston home.

“It’s overwhelming,” Allan said. “It’s so awesome.”

They’ll be in the parking lot accepting donations for a few more days before they send the trailer, filled with Connecticut kindness, off to Houston.

Allan says he hopes when it gets there, the people of Houston receive a very special message from the heart.

“That you’re not alone,” he said. “The people of Thomaston, Connecticut have big hearts and we’re here to help.”

If you’d like to donate, the fire station is located at 245 S. Main Street in Thomaston.