Connecticut man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting wife

Patrick Miles

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with fatally shooting his wife and sparking an Amber Alert when he fled with his young daughter has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The New Britain Herald reports that 38-year-old Patrick Miles waived his right to a probable-cause hearing on Tuesday and entered his plea instead. He is being held on $2.5 million bond.

Authorities say the New Britain man shot his wife, Yasheeka Miles, in the head in their home on April 7.

He left the scene with his 2-year-old daughter, who was later found unharmed with relatives in New York City. Patrick Miles was arrested in West Springfield, Massachusetts, several days later.

The couple had a history of domestic violence and friends say she was planning on leaving him.

Miles’ public defender didn’t comment.

Information from: New Britain Herald, http://www.newbritainherald.com

