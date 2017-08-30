Derby police officer charged with assaulting woman

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Derby Police Department)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting a woman inside a moving car.

The New Haven Register reports that Derby Officer Jordan Gochros is free on $5,000 bail pending a Sept. 19 court date to face charges including of third-degree assault.

An arrest warrant affidavit issued by New Haven police said the 33-year-old Gochros’ service weapon was seized.

Police say Gochros was off duty when he allegedly hit the woman three or four times in New Haven on Aug. 3.

A police officer who interviewed the woman says she had a swollen lip and visible red marks on her neck.

Gochros told investigators that the woman struck him and he pulled over and got out of the car to allow the woman to calm down.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s