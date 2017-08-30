Derby police officer charged with assaulting woman

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting a woman inside a moving car.

The New Haven Register reports that Derby Officer Jordan Gochros is free on $5,000 bail pending a Sept. 19 court date to face charges including of third-degree assault.

An arrest warrant affidavit issued by New Haven police said the 33-year-old Gochros’ service weapon was seized.

Police say Gochros was off duty when he allegedly hit the woman three or four times in New Haven on Aug. 3.

A police officer who interviewed the woman says she had a swollen lip and visible red marks on her neck.

Gochros told investigators that the woman struck him and he pulled over and got out of the car to allow the woman to calm down.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.