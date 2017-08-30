Cruisin’ Connecticut – Butterfly Experience at Natureworks

NORTHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Natureworks in Northford, CT.

You’ve seen them fluttering outside in the summer in Connecticut, but now there’s a place you can experience them first-hand. Natureworks Organic Garden Center boasts a beautiful butterfly program.

I spoke with Jill, who heads up the butterfly education program:

We have hundreds. Today we counted 300, and we’ve already released 300 as butterflies.

There has been a decrease in the Monarch population, but Natureworks is helping to avoid that:

So at Natureworks, we’re completely chemical free, no pesticides or anything like that. Natureworks has been organic for 34 years, which was before organic was “cool.” I always say that the flowering gardens are sort of the flashing road signs for “stop here and lay your eggs on our milkweed.” So we have milkweed plants that they lay their eggs on.

Last year, they even had two butterflies migrate from Northford to Mexico, traveling over 3,000 miles each.

Visit Natureworks at: 518 Forest Rd, Northford, CT 06472

