Harvey: Thousands waiting for rescue, estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes destroyed in Houston area

HOUSTON (ABC) — Thousands of people likely remain stranded and an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes have been destroyed in the Houston area as Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm, continues to batter the Gulf Coast region with torrential rains, flooding and strong winds, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett told ABC News.

Harvey made its third landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, at 4 a.m. CT Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. As of 7 a.m. CT, the slow-moving storm had picked up some speed moving north and its center was about 25 miles away from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Ahead of that, it battered the Port Arthur area in southeast Texas, dumping as much as 2 feet of rain in some parts.

“We have people who are on the second flood of their homes; they’re riding it out and they’re waiting for the waters to go down,” Emmett said today in an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America.”

“We’ve got probably 30-40,000 homes that have been destroyed,” Emmett added.

Although the storm has begun to shift the brunt of its impact to western Louisiana, Emmett said Texas’ Harris County must now help residents return to their homes.

“The biggest challenge is going to get people back in their homes,” he said. “We’ve got to get those people back into their normal lives as soon as possible.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said 911 calls for water rescues was down to approximately 40 as of Wednesday morning. Still, the Coast Guard is taking more than 1,000 calls per hour for people needing to be rescued.

Harris County Flood Control District meteorologist Jeff Lidner told reporters Wednesday morning that the lowest homes near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs have 3 to 6 feet of water.

Harvey, which first came ashore last Friday in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, dumped more than 51 inches of rain on some parts of the state, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service. The storm is responsible for at least 11 deaths, all in Texas, over the past four days.

Meanwhile, an undetermined number of people are missing. The Coast Guard is leading a search for two volunteer rescuers still missing after their boat crashed and capsized on Cypress Creek near the North Freeway early Wednesday. Authorities found the third rescuer clinging to a tree, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harvey is expected to weaken and continue moving to the north and east across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley through Thursday. But the National Weather Service said Harvey still has the potential to cause “life-threatening flooding.”

“Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding continues in southeastern Texas and portions of southwestern Louisiana,” the National Weather Service warned in its advisory Wednesday morning. “Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots.”

The situation became serious in eastern Texas in the early hours of Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for parts of southeast Texas, including Beaumont and Port Arthur, which received as much as 2 feet of rain in some areas during the early morning hours.

Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman urged residents to get to higher ground in a Facebook post early Wednesday.

“Our whole city is underwater right now but we are coming!” Freeman wrote in one post. “Please get to higher ground if you can, but please try stay out of attics.”

The largest oil refinery in the United States is shutting down due to the devastating floods. Motiva announced in a statement early Wednesday that it began a “controlled shutdown of the Port Arthur refinery in response to increasing local flood conditions.” The refinery won’t reopen until flood waters recede, Motiva said.

Officials were forced to evacuate the shelter at the Bob Bower Civic Center in Port Arthur on Wednesday morning after it began to fill with water. One witness, who was forced to relocate, said some areas of the center had almost 4 feet of water inside. Displaced residents were taken to a secondary evacuation site at the Carl Parker Center, ABC affiliate KBMT said.

The flash-flood warning for Port Arthur was in effect until 9:15 a.m. CT. The National Weather Service was forecasting 1 to 2 inches of additional rainfall in the region Wednesday morning.

Five days after Harvey first made landfall, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it’s still in a “life-saving, life-sustaining” mode with recovering survivors being the top priority. FEMA Administrator Brock Long said there are more than 12,000 emergency staffers on the ground in Texas and Louisiana, spread across 50 counties. The agency is also operating more than 230 shelters in Texas with more than 30,000 people.

ABC News’ Max Golembo, Whitney Lloyd and Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.